E-Mobility Start-up Vaan Moto Launches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India’s premium lifestyle e-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has announced its foray into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets. VAAN launched two e-bike models Urbansport and Urbansport Pro at a special event held in Hi-tech City, Hyderabad. The launch marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in India's rapidly growing EV market.

The product was globally launched at the famed EICMA motorcycle show in Italy in 2021. Last year, the company had launched its e-mobility products in Mumbai marking the beginning of its commercial launch at the national level. VAAN Moto focuses on implementing scientifically developed and environmentally sustainable products besides ensuring sustainable energy and recycling of products.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jithu Sukumaran Nair, CEO, and Founder of VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. said, "Hyderabad is a key market for us as we expand our operations in India. We are excited to launch our range of e-mobility solutions in two Telugu states after our major launch in Mumbai last year. We believe that the launch of our e-mobility solutions in Hyderabad will help accelerate the adoption of EVs in the city and contribute towards a cleaner, greener future."

VAAN Moto also announced the launch of police bikes exclusively designed for the police with many features. Major features of the police bikes include 3.2 inch colourful display with multi information, rear tool bags, high performance motor, In tube 14 Ah long range battery pack for 60 to 80 kms, Hydraulic disk brakes.

Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal secretary IT & Industries, Chandra Shekhar Reddy IPS, Inspector General of Police, Telangana, Dr Laggani srinivas- Adviser & Mentor VAAN MOTO, Shyam Patel - Owner Mumbai Leon Army, Tennis premier League were also presented

VAAN Moto has partnered with leading players in this segment, including Benelli of Italy and Kiska of KTM from Austria. While VAAN Moto designs these electric bicycles, Benelli supplies components, and Kiska helps with the branding. VAAN Moto’s e-bike models – Urbansport and Urbansport Pro (limited edition) feature a unisex compact frame, 20-inch wheels, detachable batteries, indicator lighting, etc. These bikes can operate in three modes — normal pedalling, pedal-assist mode, and throttle mode.

VAAN has dealers in Portugal, Spain, and the Czech Republic. The compact and powerful e-bike specifically designed for the young crowd, also has all the comfort and advantages to attract middle age groups including those who need not be cycling enthusiasts.

E-bike specifications

The VAAN UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro come with a removable 48V 7.5Ah Li-ion battery pack with a 60 KM maximum range. The 2.5 kg weighing battery can be fully charged in four hours. The e-bike has a power-assisted mode with five level electric gears and a full-throttle mode with a speed of up to 25 km per hour. Smart LCD serves all necessary information and safety precautions for the rider. Compact unisex aluminium alloy frame, Benelli lightweight alloy rims, LCD controlled front/rear led lights and Promax front/rear disc brake are some of the other features.