Director Shonali Bose says ‘Ziddi Girls’ is an ode to unforgettable chaos and freedom of college life

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Shonali Bose believes that college life, especially in a hostel, is a defining phase where young adults truly discover themselves.

Speaking about her show “Ziddi Girls,” she described it as a heartfelt tribute to this transformative period. “Shonali stated, “The formative years of becoming an adult are college life especially if it’s a hostel. Yoh become YOU. And it’s a time no one forgets. Ziddi so authentically captures that time that people of all generations are going down memory lane. And feeling it’s THEIR story - male or female, young or old.”

"The spirit of dialogue was the start of all our conversations when writing Ziddi Girls. A dialogue between generations and ideologies amongst peers, teachers, and parents. Between those who don’t think like you, and don’t have your language. In these politically divisive times, it’s an attempt to connect with people who you disagree with instead of shutting them down,” Neha Veena Verma, Ziddi Girls' writer and co-director, added.

The show’s creator, Rangita Pritish Nandy went on to mention, “That universal nostalgia about growing up, finding yourself, finding a voice—everything that college, hostel life, being young come along with—that is what’s making Ziddi so sticky for people across generations. College is also possibly the most personal, most vulnerable time of our lives—caught in the crosshairs of wanting to be (stubbornly) counted as grown-ups and actually having to do the work and adult! Some tough calls there, and plenty of resolutions being drafted—with oneself, with parents, with the world at large. A time of war and first love.”

“Ziddi Girls” featured newcomers Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli along with acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy. The series, produced by Pritish Nandy under the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., was premiered on Prime Video on February 27.

The coming-of-age series delves into themes of youth, defiance, and deep-rooted friendships. The story follows five young women as they embark on their college journey at a Delhi institution, where tradition holds strong, but change is inevitable. Set in Matilda House College (MH), the series captured the spirit of a new generation determined to challenge conventions, push boundaries, and stand firmly for what they believe in.

