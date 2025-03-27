Cong govt's hidden agenda behind Greater Bengaluru project, says K'taka BJP chief

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has accused the Congress-led government in the state of trying to implement the Greater Bengaluru Project with a hidden agenda, which will only harm the state capital's growth.

The statement came soon after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot returned the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2025.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday, “Bengaluru has a rich historical legacy of development. It has been expanding as one of the most well-planned cities in India since the time of its founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. In the interest of preserving and developing Bengaluru, it is certainly possible to set aside party politics and formulate a robust plan by consolidating the views of senior politicians, retired officials, and public representatives across party lines who have worked sincerely for the city's progress.”

"The Greater Bengaluru Project is likely to give rise to economic and developmental disparities, which could ultimately disrupt the balanced and holistic development of the city. The Congress government's attempt to implement the project under the influence of those with a hidden agenda appears to be an ill-advised move that could hamper the city's growth," Vijayendra charged.

"Even now, it is not too late. The government should reject the defeatist attitude reflected in the saying, 'Even God cannot fix Bengaluru', and instead, engage in open-hearted discussions with all stakeholders. Though delayed, it is still worthwhile to formulate a good plan that protects the heritage of old Bengaluru while demonstrating a commitment to building a modern and well-developed city," Vijayendra further said.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was passed by both Houses of the State Legislature during the just-concluded budget session. It proposes to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into a maximum of seven city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has taken the project as a matter of prestige for his government.

The Governor has sought an explanation for dividing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into seven divisions. He has also mentioned that such an attempt had failed in Delhi. The bill has been sent back to the state government, seeking more clarification on many issues.

The Governor has also reportedly said that he has received petitions against the bill by opposition leaders, organisations, and concerned citizens. While returning the bill, the Governor said that it will lead to “interference on the powers of elected local bodies” enshrined by the 74th Amendment to the Constitution, and needs to be re-looked into.

