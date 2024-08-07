Death toll in hotel collapse in southwestern Germany rises to two

Berlin, Aug 7 (IANS) The death toll from Tuesday's hotel collapse in Germany has risen to two, local authorities said Wednesday.

The two people who died in the partial collapse of a hotel in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district of southwestern Germany are a woman and a man, both with German citizenship, said Jorg Teusch, fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.

According to police authority, the accident occurred around 10:55 p.m. local time (2055 GMT) Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The following morning, rescuers extracted four individuals from the debris, including a two-year-old child and a woman. The rescue operation was arduous due to the house's instability, said Teusch.

The hotel that collapsed was still under construction on Tuesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

