Dacoits attack Hindu place of worship in Pakistan with 'rocket launchers'

Islamabad, July 16 (IANS) A gang of dacoits attacked -- reportedly with “rocket launchers” -- a place of worship belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sindh’s Kashmore during the early hours of Sunday, media reports said.



The assailants attacked a place of worship and adjoining homes belonging to the community in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station. They fired indiscriminately, prompting a police unit led by Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo to reach the scene, the Dawn reported.

The police official said that the dacoits fired “rocket launchers” at the place of worship, which was closed during the attack. He added that it opens annually for religious services conducted by the Bagri community.

“The suspects fled from the scene after the attack. Police are conducting a search operation in the area,” the SSP said.

SSP Sammo estimated that there were eight to nine gunmen, whom they were tracking in the riverine areas.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh, a member of the Bagri community, said that the “rocket launchers” fired by the dacoits failed to explode, resulting in no loss of life.

He called on the police to protect the community, saying the incident had left the residents in a state of panic, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was alarmed by reports of “deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community — including women and children — have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs”, Dawn reported.

“Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sites of worship, using high-grade weapons,” the commission said, calling on the Sindh Home Department to investigate the matter without delay.

