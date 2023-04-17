ANANTAPUR: In a bizarre yet tragic incident a correspondent working with the Sri Vidyanikethan Educational institutions committed suicide by driving off the cliff in his car in Deverakonda at Bukkaraya mandal in Anantapur district on Monday.

As per reports Umapathi (56) had gone atop the hill along with his driver in his car. After a point, he made his driver get down and drove the car. Even before the driver could figure out what was happening, Umapathi sped down the road and drove off the edge and landed on the winding of the road, and was killed. As seen in the video the driver was shouting at the man as he is seen speeding down the road.

Police have registered a case and are investigating why the man had taken such a drastic step. Further details are awaited...

