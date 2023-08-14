Congress infighting in K’taka, senior MLA says 'corruption very much there'

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The infighting within the Congress government has come to the fore once again after senior Congress leader Basavaraj Rayaredy said that corruption existed in the current government also.



Rayareddy stated on Sunday, “Karnataka state is getting a bad reputation because of our actions and their actions. When asked what he was referring to, he reiterated that, “we are also indulging in it and they are also indulging in it. This should end. If it has to end, there should be no corruption.”

He further said the Chief Minister should take a bold call and take the opposition into confidence, the issue has to be resolved. "The opposition also should cooperate. The corruption begins at the time of distribution of nomination papers before elections. The corruption will continue after elections as well," he added.

After being asked what he is referring to specifically, Basavaraj Rayareddy stated, “The total political system is decayed and I have made an appeal to the Chief Minister and also written to the Prime Minister of India. The PM should also consider the matter seriously. Not only in Karnataka, the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the corruption in elections is practiced rampantly. In this regard, there has to be a national debate,” he stated.

The statements of Rarayeddy, a former minister who missed a cabinet berth this time, has proved to be a major embarrassment for the ruling party at a time when the contractors have made allegations of corruption against the Siddaramaiah government.

The contractors are alleging that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is demanding 15 per cent cuts and have complained to the Governor.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged the contractors on the issue and declared that his government would emerge winner in this litmus test.

Reacting to Rayareddy's statements, Minister for Forest Eshwar Khadre said he is the most senior Congress party member. "His concerns, pains will be addressed by the high command and they will be resolved," said Khadre.

Rayareddy had earlier also stirred a controversy by stating that Siddaramaiah went on to become CM twice after joining Congress party. “Look at our Siddaramaiah, he joined Congress and became CM twice. What would the senior people in Congress think of this man's luck? People like L.K. Advani built the BJP, but then Narendra Modi came and became the PM." He had made the remarks in a public meeting in Kukanur town of Koppal district.

Later, he clarified that during a public meeting, one of the workers questioned him as to why he was not a minister even as he was a senior politician. "I told him that in politics there is no question of senior or junior. Late L.K. Advani built the party and Narendra Modi went to become the PM," he reiterated.

“I was a minister in the cabinet of former CM Basavaraja Bommai’s father S.R. Bommai. Basavaraja Bommai went to become CM before me. Likewise Siddaramaiah came from JD(S) and went on to become the CM. Referring to these developments I have said that in politics, more than seniority, luck is important,” he had explained.

Rayareddy demanded that there should be a coordination committee between the ministers and legislators.He also demanded that the minister's performance should be evaluated once in a year. "It has to be observed who is doing a good job. Like how IAS officers work is evaluated, ministers' work should also be reviewed," he said.

