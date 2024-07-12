Civilian aeroplane crashes outside Moscow

Moscow, July 12 (IANS) A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger jet crashed in the Moscow Region on Friday, officials said.

However, the plane had reportedly only three crew members on board, RT reported.

According to local authorities, the plane, which belonged to Russian gas giant Gazprom, crashed in the Kolomna district, southeast of Moscow and emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. The plane was undergoing repairs and had taken off as part of a test flight, they added.

A regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation, the Sukhoi Superjet's development began in 2000, and it made its maiden flight in May 2008 and its first commercial flight in April 2011. It has a capacity of around 100 people.

However, the operations of most of the aircraft in service with various Russian operators have been hampered by a shortage of spare parts due to the Western sanctions.

