Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Explodes at the Box Office With ₹60 Crore Global Haul

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is proving to be a phenomenon at the box office. Released on August 28, 2025, the Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun has stormed its way past the ₹60 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

In India, the film collected about ₹24 to 24.4 crore net in its opening four days. Sunday turned out to be a massive draw, with collections of around ₹10 to 11 crore, showing how strongly audiences have embraced the film.

The real boost came from overseas markets, where the movie grossed more than ₹35 crore, taking the worldwide total to over ₹60 crore. With this performance, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, with expectations that it will climb even higher in the coming days.

The film’s success is being seen as a turning point for Malayalam cinema. A female-led superhero movie pulling such numbers has set a new precedent and generated fresh excitement in regional cinema. It is also a big win for content-driven films. Despite competition from other releases such as Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, Lokah has managed to dominate the conversation thanks to strong storytelling, stylish execution, and overwhelming word-of-mouth.

Social media buzz and glowing audience reactions have helped propel the film further, with fans hailing both the performances and the ambitious scale of the project. Trade experts believe that if the current pace continues, the movie could soon overtake some of the year’s biggest Malayalam blockbusters.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has not only delivered an entertaining superhero story but also cemented its place as one of the most successful regional releases of the year. Its stunning box office run shows that Indian audiences are ready to celebrate original ideas and strong performances, no matter the language.