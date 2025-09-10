Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan Beats Big Stars, Rakes in Massive Rs.200 Crores!

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has emerged as a massive success story, taking Malayalam cinema to new heights at the box office. Made on a budget of around 30 crore, the film has turned into one of the most profitable ventures of the year. Within thirteen days of release, it has crossed the 100 crore mark in India and achieved a worldwide gross of over 200 crore. This feat places it among the top four highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

The film’s journey has been remarkable. Released originally in Malayalam, it was later dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, giving it a truly pan-Indian presence. Audiences across regions have embraced the film, praising its storytelling, visual appeal, and standout performance by lead actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, Lokah has been appreciated for blending fantasy, emotion, and spectacle in a way that resonates with diverse audiences.

In India, the film cleared more than 80 crore within eleven days and surged past 90 crore by day thirteen, reflecting its strong hold in domestic markets. Globally, the numbers have soared, confirming its status as a cultural phenomenon. Trade experts believe the film’s momentum is far from slowing down. With solid word of mouth and steady footfalls in multiplexes and single screens alike, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is expected to comfortably touch the 250 crore mark worldwide in the coming days.

The film’s impact goes beyond numbers. It has reaffirmed Malayalam cinema’s growing influence across India, proving that stories rooted in regional identity can connect with a national audience when told with conviction. Fans are already buzzing about Lokah Chapter 2, which is expected to build on the success of the first installment with an even larger scale.

For now, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra stands tall as one of the biggest cinematic triumphs of 2025, redefining box office expectations and setting a new benchmark for Malayalam films on the global stage.