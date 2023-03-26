Chinese vice premier stresses expanding opening-up, sharing market opportunities with world

Beijing, March 26 (IANS) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed further advancing opening-up and sharing market opportunities with the world.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2023, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He read out a congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the forum.

Emphasising the importance of establishing a new development pattern, the vice premier said China aims to foster more open "dual circulation" involving both domestic and foreign markets rather than a closed domestic loop.

The country will continue to widen market access, improve the business environment, fully implement the national treatment of foreign-funded firms, and make greater efforts to attract and utilise foreign investment, Ding said.

Efforts will be made to promote coordinated development among different regions, encourage localities to exploit their comparative advantages in advancing opening-up, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he added.

Ding also called for international cooperation to build an open world economy and share opportunities through opening-up, urging global efforts to strengthen international macro-economic policy coordination, safeguard multilateralism, deepen technological cooperation, pursue green growth impetus, and actively advance the Global Development Initiative.

The China Development Forum 2023, themed "Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation," opened in Beijing on Sunday. It is hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Experts, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives of international organisations from all around the world attended the opening ceremony.

