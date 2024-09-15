Channel calamity: Eight dead as migrant boat sinks between France and UK

Paris, Sep 15 (IANS) Days after this year's biggest tragedy in the English Channel, another eight people drowned overnight while attempting to make the perilous crossing to the UK from France, reports said on Sunday.

Rescue teams were alerted when the rubber boat, with 50 people onboard, soon after setting sail from the French coast, encountered trouble in waters north of Boulogne-sur-Mer in Pas-de-Calais around 1 a.m. (local time) and, began sinking shortly, the BBC reported, citing the French police.

The French Coast Guard said the boat was seen heading towards a beach in the town of Ambleteuse but rescue teams could not offer assistance from the sea.

On the beach, emergency services provided care to 53 people and confirmed eight had died, the Coast Guard said. No other people were found during searches in the sea.

An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-mer Public Prosecutor's office.

This incident follows the deaths of 12 people, including six children and a pregnant woman, less than two weeks ago when another migrant boat sank, marking the deadliest event in the Channel this year.

A spokesperson for the UK Government confirmed the tragic event, stating that French authorities are leading the response and investigation.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed his sorrow over the "further loss of life" and reiterated the need to work with European nations to combat the criminal gangs involved in people smuggling, which fuel these dangerous crossings, the BBC said.

The recent tragedy comes amid an increase in Channel crossing attempts due to improved weather conditions.

In the past two days, French maritime authorities have rescued around 200 people in multiple operations. The Coast Guard and other responders saved individuals from four boats carrying between 36 and 61 people each.

Authorities monitored 18 separate crossing attempts in just one day.

So far this year, 45 people have died in the Channel, the highest toll since 2021, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration.

Over 21,000 people have crossed the Channel in 2024.

