Cauvery dispute: CWRC order will be challenged in SC, says Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Sep 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said his government will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu, at the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters at the Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, the Chief Minister said the order will be questioned and an appeal petition would also be filed.

In the wake of the order, protests were being staged in Bengaluru and the Cauvery catchment area.

"There is no water storage with us. We have taken suggestions of legal experts. There is no compromise regarding the Cauvery water. the BJP and JD (S) are carrying out politics over the Cauvery crisis, he stated."

The CWRC order has directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water everyday till October 15.

Talking about the jinx attached to Chamarajanagar that Chief Ministers who visit the district lose power, Siddaramaiah maintained that he has demolished the myth.

"I visited Chamarajanagar 12 times during my previous tenure and given a strong and stable government. I am holding a KDP meeting today. Since there is a severe drought, I have offered special prayers to god. I believe in the god Mahadeshwara and by his blessings we will get good rain," he explained.

