WIHG Invites Applications for Central Government Job in Material Management: Check Eligibility and Apply Now

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) has announced a recruitment drive for the post of Store & Purchase Officer. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply online for this regular vacancy, as per the details provided below.

Post Details:

Post Name: Store & Purchase Officer

No. of Vacancies: 01 (UR – Unreserved)

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess a First Class or High Second Class Degree from a recognized university.

A Government-recognized Diploma in Material Management is essential.

10 years of experience in a Central Government department is required, including at least 3 years in the immediate lower grade.

Applicants must have thorough knowledge of indenting, accounting, scientific store purchases, and computer-aided material management systems.

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted online only through the official WIHG website: www.wihg.res.in

Application Fee:

₹1000 for General/OBC/EWS candidates

(Note: Fee exemption details, if any, can be found in the official notification.)

Important Dates:

Last Date to Apply: 21st August 2025

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the skill test and/or personal interview.

Final merit will determine the selection.

Download the official notification and check the application guidelines on the WIHG website for complete information.