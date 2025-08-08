WIHG Invites Applications for Central Government Job in Material Management: Check Eligibility and Apply Now

Aug 08, 2025, 13:05 IST
Sakshi Post

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) has announced a recruitment drive for the post of Store & Purchase Officer. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply online for this regular vacancy, as per the details provided below.

Post Details:

  • Post Name: Store & Purchase Officer
  • No. of Vacancies: 01 (UR – Unreserved)

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates must possess a First Class or High Second Class Degree from a recognized university.
  • A Government-recognized Diploma in Material Management is essential.
  • 10 years of experience in a Central Government department is required, including at least 3 years in the immediate lower grade.
  • Applicants must have thorough knowledge of indenting, accounting, scientific store purchases, and computer-aided material management systems.

Application Process:

  • Applications must be submitted online only through the official WIHG website: www.wihg.res.in

Application Fee:

  • ₹1000 for General/OBC/EWS candidates

(Note: Fee exemption details, if any, can be found in the official notification.)

Important Dates:

  • Last Date to Apply: 21st August 2025

Selection Process:

  • Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the skill test and/or personal interview.
  • Final merit will determine the selection.

Download the official notification and check the application guidelines on the WIHG website for complete information.


