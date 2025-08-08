WIHG Invites Applications for Central Government Job in Material Management: Check Eligibility and Apply Now
The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) has announced a recruitment drive for the post of Store & Purchase Officer. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply online for this regular vacancy, as per the details provided below.
Post Details:
- Post Name: Store & Purchase Officer
- No. of Vacancies: 01 (UR – Unreserved)
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must possess a First Class or High Second Class Degree from a recognized university.
- A Government-recognized Diploma in Material Management is essential.
- 10 years of experience in a Central Government department is required, including at least 3 years in the immediate lower grade.
- Applicants must have thorough knowledge of indenting, accounting, scientific store purchases, and computer-aided material management systems.
Application Process:
- Applications must be submitted online only through the official WIHG website: www.wihg.res.in
Application Fee:
- ₹1000 for General/OBC/EWS candidates
(Note: Fee exemption details, if any, can be found in the official notification.)
Important Dates:
- Last Date to Apply: 21st August 2025
Selection Process:
- Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the skill test and/or personal interview.
- Final merit will determine the selection.
Download the official notification and check the application guidelines on the WIHG website for complete information.