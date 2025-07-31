UPSC Releases IES and ISS 2025 Exam Results: Here’s How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) written examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams, held from June 20 to 22 across multiple centres nationwide, can now check their results on the official UPSC websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

What’s Next for Qualified Candidates?

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will now be called for the Personality Test (Interview). Before attending the interview, they must fill out the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission’s website soon.

While completing the D.A.F. online, candidates will also get the option to update the following details:

Correspondence/Permanent postal address

Higher educational qualifications

Achievements in different fields (if any)

Employment details and service experience

Candidates must upload scanned copies of the required certificates and documents to support their eligibility, category, reservation claims, etc.

Important Instructions from UPSC

No change in Personality Test date or time will be allowed, as per the official notice.

Candidature remains provisional until all eligibility criteria are verified.

Candidates must present original certificates (age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability where applicable) during the Personality Test.

Candidates are advised to check the list of required documents beforehand from the Commission’s official website.

How to Check UPSC IES/ISS Result 2025?

Visit the UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the link for IES/ISS 2025 Written Examination Results.

The result PDF will open on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC has emphasized that all candidates should keep their documents ready well in advance to avoid any issues during the interview round.

For further updates and the release of the D.A.F., candidates should regularly visit the official UPSC website.