UPSC CSE Failed Candidates Can Get Jobs in Govt, Pvt Through Pratibha Setu

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a new initiative named ‘Pratibha Setu’, aimed at helping candidates who cleared all stages of prestigious exams like IAS, IPS, and other services but missed out on the final selection list. This program opens up employment opportunities for these aspirants in both the government and private sectors.

Formerly known as the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS), the revamped initiative now offers enhanced access to the profiles of deserving candidates. Under Pratibha Setu, the UPSC will make available the biodata of such candidates who cleared the written exams and interviews but did not make it to the final merit list.

How It Works:

Organisations—both public and private—can now register on the UPSC portal to access these candidate profiles. The Commission will provide login credentials to verified institutions, allowing them to view essential candidate details, including educational qualifications and contact information.

According to UPSC, the database contains information on over 10,000 qualified candidates who are actively seeking job opportunities.

Examinations Covered Under Pratibha Setu:

Civil Services Examination (CSE)

Indian Forest Service (IFS)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Engineering Services Examination (ESE)

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

Combined Defence Services (CDS)

Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS)

Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS)

This initiative ensures that the hard work and talent of these aspirants do not go unrecognised, offering them alternative avenues to contribute to the nation through roles in other reputed organisations.