TS Police Hall Ticket 2023 Released on TSLPRB Website, Check How to Download

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for the TS Police Sub-Inspector (PTO) have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Tuesday. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website (click here )

The Written Examination (Technical Paper) for Sub-Inspector (PTO) is scheduled to be held on March 26 from 10 am to 1 pm in and around Hyderabad. The hall tickets will remain available for downloading till 12 midnight on March 24, 2023.

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the Written Examination of Technical Papers can be downloaded from 8 am on 21st March onwards till 12 midnight on 24th March 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials,” according to the official notification.

Steps to download TS Police hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on Hall Ticket for SCT SI PTO Input your Mobile number and Password TS Police hall ticket will appear on screen Download it and take a printout

The TSLPRB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill in various vacant posts for Constable and SCT SI Civil and or similar posts.

Also Read: Registration for AP ICET 2023 Begins, Know How to Apply

