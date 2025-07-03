TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the Group 4 admit cards for the upcoming preliminary examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on July 12, 2025, can now access and download their hall tickets from the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in.

Key Details:

Total Vacancies: 3,935

Exam Date: July 12, 2025

Major Posts & Vacancy Breakup:

Village Administrative Officer (VAO): 215 posts

Junior Assistant (Non-Security): 1,621 posts

Typist: 1,099 posts

Junior Revenue Inspector: 239 posts

The TNPSC Group 4 exam is one of the most sought-after government recruitment tests in Tamil Nadu, attracting lakhs of aspirants every year.

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Exam Dashboard’ option available on the homepage

Select ‘Group IV Services’ from the list

Click on the ‘OTR Dashboard’ link

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print the hall ticket for the exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their exam center, reporting time, and instructions. It is mandatory to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket on the exam day.

For the latest updates on TNPSC exams, stay tuned to the official website and trusted news portals.