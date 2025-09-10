RBI Grade B 2025 Notification: Important Dates, Eligibility & How to Apply

Sep 10, 2025, 12:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 120 Grade B Officer positions for 2025, offering a major opportunity for young professionals to join the country’s central bank. The recruitment drive covers three streams — General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) — making it accessible to candidates from diverse educational backgrounds.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Age Limit: 21–30 years (as on July 1, 2025).
  • MPhil holders: up to 32 years
  • PhD holders: up to 34 years

Educational Qualifications:

  • General Stream: Graduation with 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with 55% marks. CA final or equivalent technical degrees are also eligible.
  • DEPR: Master’s in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields with 55% marks. PGDM/MBA (Finance) or teaching/research experience may provide age relaxations.
  • DSIM: Master’s in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, or related disciplines with 55% marks. Qualifications like M.Stat. (ISI) or PGDBA (ISI Kolkata/IIT Kharagpur/IIM Calcutta) are also accepted.

How to Apply for RBI Grade B 2025

  • Visit rbi.org.in.
  • Go to Opportunities@RBI under the careers section.
  • Click on the notification: Recruitment of Officers in Grade B (DR) – 2025.
  • Complete one-time registration with basic details.
  • Fill in the application form and select the preferred stream.
  • Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).
  • Pay the application fee: ₹850 (General/OBC) | ₹100 (SC/ST/PwBD).
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.

RBI Grade B Exam Dates 2025

Phase I Online Exam

  • General: October 18, 2025
  • DEPR & DSIM: October 19, 2025

Phase II Online/Written Exam

  • General: December 6, 2025
  • DEPR & DSIM: December 6, 2025

Applicants must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements and complete the process by September 30, 2025 via the official RBI website.


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RBI
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
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