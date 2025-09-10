RBI Grade B 2025 Notification: Important Dates, Eligibility & How to Apply
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 120 Grade B Officer positions for 2025, offering a major opportunity for young professionals to join the country’s central bank. The recruitment drive covers three streams — General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) — making it accessible to candidates from diverse educational backgrounds.
Eligibility Criteria
- Age Limit: 21–30 years (as on July 1, 2025).
- MPhil holders: up to 32 years
- PhD holders: up to 34 years
Educational Qualifications:
- General Stream: Graduation with 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with 55% marks. CA final or equivalent technical degrees are also eligible.
- DEPR: Master’s in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields with 55% marks. PGDM/MBA (Finance) or teaching/research experience may provide age relaxations.
- DSIM: Master’s in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, or related disciplines with 55% marks. Qualifications like M.Stat. (ISI) or PGDBA (ISI Kolkata/IIT Kharagpur/IIM Calcutta) are also accepted.
How to Apply for RBI Grade B 2025
- Visit rbi.org.in.
- Go to Opportunities@RBI under the careers section.
- Click on the notification: Recruitment of Officers in Grade B (DR) – 2025.
- Complete one-time registration with basic details.
- Fill in the application form and select the preferred stream.
- Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).
- Pay the application fee: ₹850 (General/OBC) | ₹100 (SC/ST/PwBD).
- Submit and download the confirmation page.
RBI Grade B Exam Dates 2025
Phase I Online Exam
- General: October 18, 2025
- DEPR & DSIM: October 19, 2025
Phase II Online/Written Exam
- General: December 6, 2025
- DEPR & DSIM: December 6, 2025
Applicants must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements and complete the process by September 30, 2025 via the official RBI website.