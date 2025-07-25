JPSC Result: Civil Services Final List Released at jpsc.gov.in, Check Now

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their results on the commission’s official website — jpsc.gov.in. A direct link to the result has been provided below for easy access.

Highlights of JPSC Civil Services 2023 Result:

Total Vacancies: 342 posts across various state services

Result Format: List of selected candidates with names, application numbers, categories, and services allotted

Eligibility & Age Criteria:

To apply for the exam, candidates were required to:

Hold a graduation degree from a recognized university or institution

Be within the age limit of 21 to 35 years as of the cut-off date

Relaxations in upper age limit were applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms

Exam Structure:

The selection process was carried out in two stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination (Written Test + Interview)

To qualify for the Mains, general category candidates needed to score a minimum of 40% in the Prelims. Reserved category candidates received relaxation in qualifying marks as per applicable rules.

Notably, marks obtained in Paper 1 (Language – General Hindi & General English) were not counted towards the interview or the final merit list, as it was considered a qualifying paper only.

How to Check JPSC Final Result 2023: