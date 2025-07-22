JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Jul 22, 2025, 11:46 IST
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment result for UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the third round can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Seat Acceptance & Document Verification

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must choose either the 'float' or 'freeze' option. To confirm the seat, they are required to pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 along with a counselling fee of ₹250 via online payment.

The document verification process for Round 3 will be conducted from July 22 to July 24, 2025.

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these steps to view your allotment status:

  • Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the “Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link on the homepage
  • Log in using your Application Number and Password
  • The seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the result for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP 2025 Counselling

Candidates must carry the original and two photocopies of the following documents during verification:

  • JEECUP 2025 Admit Card
  • JEECUP 2025 Rank Card
  • Seat Allotment Letter
  • Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying exams
  • Character Certificate
  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
  • Two recent passport-size photographs
  • Domicile Certificate

