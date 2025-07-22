JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment result for UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the third round can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Seat Acceptance & Document Verification
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must choose either the 'float' or 'freeze' option. To confirm the seat, they are required to pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 along with a counselling fee of ₹250 via online payment.
The document verification process for Round 3 will be conducted from July 22 to July 24, 2025.
How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
Follow these steps to view your allotment status:
- Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the “Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link on the homepage
- Log in using your Application Number and Password
- The seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the result for future reference
Documents Required for JEECUP 2025 Counselling
Candidates must carry the original and two photocopies of the following documents during verification:
- JEECUP 2025 Admit Card
- JEECUP 2025 Rank Card
- Seat Allotment Letter
- Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying exams
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
- Two recent passport-size photographs
- Domicile Certificate