JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment result for UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the third round can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Seat Acceptance & Document Verification

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must choose either the 'float' or 'freeze' option. To confirm the seat, they are required to pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 along with a counselling fee of ₹250 via online payment.

The document verification process for Round 3 will be conducted from July 22 to July 24, 2025.

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these steps to view your allotment status:

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the “Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link on the homepage

Log in using your Application Number and Password

The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP 2025 Counselling

Candidates must carry the original and two photocopies of the following documents during verification: