JEE Main Result 2023: NTA to Release JEE Session 2 Results Tomorrow, Deets Inside

JEE Main Result 2023: Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will likely be released today. Students can access their scorecards on the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE website ( jeemain.nta.nic.in ). Some media reports suggested that the NTA may announce the results on Wednesday, April 26.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. The final answer key will be issued along with the results. According to reports, over 9.4 lakh students had registered for the JEE Main Exams in April. .

Meanwhile, netizens are flooding Twitter with JEE results memes. Take a look at some of the memes below: