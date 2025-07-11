Indina Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Online

The Indian Army is yet to release the Agniveer Answer Key 2025 for the recently held Common Entrance Examination (CEE). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can download the provisional answer key once released on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Exam Conduct and Pattern

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, across multiple centers. The exam was held in 13 regional languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.

The test followed an objective MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. Depending on the category applied for, candidates were required to answer either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

How to Download Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025

Once available, candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the answer key:

Visit the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025’ on the homepage.

A new page will open prompting you to enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to access the answer key.

Download and review your answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

What’s Next?

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Indian Army website for updates regarding the release of the answer key and the window to raise objections, if applicable.

Stay tuned for more updates on Agniveer recruitment 2025 and other defence job notifications.