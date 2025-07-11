Indian Railways Recruitment 2025: RRB Announced 50,000+ Appointments!

In a major push to strengthen its workforce, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to offer over 50,000 appointments in the financial year 2025-26, according to an official press note from the Railway Ministry. This move is part of a broader strategy to make the recruitment process more efficient, transparent, and accessible for candidates across the country.

Over 1.86 Crore Candidates Appeared for CBTs

Since November 2024, the RRBs have conducted Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates through seven recruitment notifications, covering 55,197 vacancies. The Railway Ministry confirmed that over 9,000 appointments have already been issued in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

“This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26,” said the ministry.

Tech-Driven Measures to Ensure Fair Recruitment

To enhance transparency and integrity in the recruitment process, RRBs have adopted several technological interventions:

E-KYC Based Aadhaar Authentication: Used for the first time on such a large scale, achieving over 95% success rate in verifying candidate identities.

100% Jammer Deployment: Jammers are now deployed in all examination centres to prevent cheating using electronic devices.

These steps reflect Indian Railways’ commitment to conducting secure and credible examinations.

Candidate-Friendly Initiatives

The RRBs have introduced special initiatives to ease the examination process, especially for:

Women candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Efforts include allocating exam centres closer to candidates' residences, reducing travel hassles and promoting inclusivity.

Massive Recruitment Drive Since 2024

Since early 2024, the RRBs have issued 12 recruitment notifications, covering 1,08,324 vacancies. This aligns with their annual recruitment calendar, designed to systematically address staffing needs across various departments.

Looking Ahead: 2026-27 and Beyond

The momentum is expected to continue into 2026-27, with another 50,000 appointments planned for the next financial year. The use of advanced technologies like E-KYC and electronic jammers is likely to become a standard across all recruitment cycles, reinforcing the credibility and security of RRB examinations.