Indian Navy INCET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download at incet.cbt-exam.in

The Indian Navy has issued the admit cards for the Indian Naval Civilian Entrance Test (INCET). Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — incet.cbt-exam.in/incetcycle3/login/user.

To access the admit card, applicants must log in using their registered email address or mobile number along with the registered password.

Indian Navy Releases Admit Cards for INCET 2025: Check How to Download

Steps to Download the INCET Admit Card

Visit the official website — incet.cbt-exam.in/incetcycle3/login/user.

On the homepage, click on the admit card download link.

Enter your registered email ID or mobile number and password to log in.

Once logged in, download your admit card.

Save a copy for future reference.

The exact date, time and venue of the examination will be shared with candidates through their registered mobile numbers and email IDs.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time mentioned on the call letter. Those arriving late will not be permitted to appear for the exam. The reporting time is set ahead of the actual exam start time to complete formalities such as ID verification, frisking, biometrics, login, and instructions.

Although the test duration is 90 minutes, candidates must factor in additional time for these pre-exam checks.

Exam Pattern

The online computer-based examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper will include sections on general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English language. Except for the English section, all other parts will be available in both English and Hindi.

Qualifying Marks

To pass the INCET exam, candidates must score a minimum of 35% if they belong to the Unreserved category. For OBC and EWS candidates, the qualifying mark is 30%, while candidates from all other categories must secure at least 25%.