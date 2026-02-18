India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Correction Window Open for 28,636 Vacancies

The India Post Department has announced a major update for candidates who applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment. A total of 28,636 GDS vacancies were advertised, and many applicants have already submitted their forms.

Among these posts, there are 608 vacancies in Telangana and 1,060 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh. To help applicants correct any errors in their submissions, the postal department has opened the correction window once again.

Candidates who wish to update their details can do so until 5 PM tomorrow through the official India Post website. This opportunity allows candidates to fix mistakes such as incorrect personal information or educational details before the final submission deadline.

This revision window comes as welcome news for many GDS aspirants who may have missed important details during the original application process. With the correction facility now available, candidates are urged to review their forms carefully and make necessary edits before the deadline.

Stay tuned to official India Post updates for any further announcements regarding the recruitment process.