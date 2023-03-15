CUET UG Merger with JEE and NEET? It’s Doable, Says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar 

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that this year the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts. The UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that last year (CUET)-UG was held in two shifts but this year one more shift has been added to the entrance examinations.

The merger of (CUET)-UG with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance, Jagadesh Kumar told this in an interview to PTI news agency.

He said that the UGC and National Testing Agency (NTA) have worked hard to ensure the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch-free this year. It may be noted here that students faced several glitches during the last exam. The UGC chairman said they have a plan B in place to meet any exigency.

“Keeping in mind the experience of the students, a plan has been chalked out and we are ready to ensure that the candidates just have to worry about the exam and not any glitches,” Kumar said.

Jagadesh Kumar made it clear that the authorities are working out on the possibility of merging CUET with the engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET.

“It is definitely doable. The details are being worked out but whenever the merger happens, an announcement will be made at least two years in advance so the students can prepare accordingly,” Kumar added.

(With PTI inputs)