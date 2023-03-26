CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application Process to Begin Tomorrow

Mar 26, 2023, 12:02 IST
The application process for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables will begin on Monday, Mar 27. The CRPF is inviting applications for 9,212 constables (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. Out of 9,212 vacancies, 107 posts are for female candidates. 

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application till April 25 through the official website. The computer-based test will be held between July 1 and July 13,2023. 

Male candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, the examination fee is 100. Applicants from the SC/ST category, female candidates across all categories, and ex-servicemen are exempted. 

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: break up of posts and vacancies. 

Male: 9,105 Vacancies
Female: 107 Vacancies

Driver: 2,372
Motor Mechanic: 544
Cobbler: 151
Carpenter: 139
Tailor: 242
Brass Band: 172
Pipe Band: 51
Bugler: 1,340
Gardner: 92
Painter: 56
Cook: 2475
Barber: 303
Hair Dresser: 1
Washerman: 406
Safai Karamchari: 824
Plumber: 1
Mason: 6
Electrician: 4

