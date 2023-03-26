CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application Process to Begin Tomorrow

The application process for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables will begin on Monday, Mar 27. The CRPF is inviting applications for 9,212 constables (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. Out of 9,212 vacancies, 107 posts are for female candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application till April 25 through the official website. The computer-based test will be held between July 1 and July 13,2023.

Male candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, the examination fee is 100. Applicants from the SC/ST category, female candidates across all categories, and ex-servicemen are exempted.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: break up of posts and vacancies.

Male: 9,105 Vacancies

Female: 107 Vacancies

Driver: 2,372

Motor Mechanic: 544

Cobbler: 151

Carpenter: 139

Tailor: 242

Brass Band: 172

Pipe Band: 51

Bugler: 1,340

Gardner: 92

Painter: 56

Cook: 2475

Barber: 303

Hair Dresser: 1

Washerman: 406

Safai Karamchari: 824

Plumber: 1

Mason: 6

Electrician: 4

