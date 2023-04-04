AP ECET 2023 in Online Mode on May 5, Know How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 will be conducted on May 5. The (APECET-2023) is being held under the aegis of JNTUK in both Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana.

The APECET-2023 enables the eligible candidates to seek direct admission into second year BE, B Tech and B. Pharmacy courses.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) Vice chancellor and AP ECET chairman Prof GVR Prasadaraju said the entrance test will be in an online mode only and would be conducted in both the Telugu states. He said the candidates can apply for the test up to April 10 without penalty.

The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions on May 5 from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. It may be recalled here the AP ECET provides lateral entry to students in engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP ECET-2023: Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply

Visit the official website of AP ECET 2023 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 link

On the new page, pay the fee and proceed with the registration process. The application fee for the exam is Rs 1,000

Proceed to Fill in Application form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

