Cambodian PM urges to maintain multilateral trading system in speech at ASEAN Summits

Phnom Penh, Oct 10 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to maintain a just and inclusive multilateral trading system and to broaden trade cooperation with its partners.

Hun Manet made the remarks during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Thursday.

The Cambodian leader said in the face of growing geopolitical complexity and uncertainty, exacerbated by both traditional and non-traditional security issues, ASEAN's shared responses must be proactive, anticipatory and strategic, so the region will be future-proof and future-ready, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Samdech Thipadei stressed that ASEAN should remain committed to a multilateral trading system that is free, open, inclusive, fair and transparent while also calling on ASEAN to expand trade cooperation among itself and with partners," the press release said.

Samdech Thipadei is the honorific title of Hun Manet.

For ASEAN to remain a driving force for global prosperity, Hun Manet highlighted that ASEAN should leverage the huge potential of emerging sectors, including the digital economy, green transition, blue economy and resilient supply chains, so the region can continue to enjoy robust and durable growth, it added.

He expressed his support to any partner who wants to form a relationship with ASEAN based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and benefit.

Hun Manet emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between public and private sectors to support infrastructure projects when fiscal space is limited and encouraged further cooperation in regional connectivity, digital transformation, and green transition.

He also underscored the critical role of the private sector in contributing to rapid economic growth, and the improvement of the well-being of the people in the region.

According to the press release, during the ASEAN Summits, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of upholding and strengthening ASEAN centrality and unity in the context of the evolving regional architecture and the precarious geopolitical landscape.

They also stressed the need to further enhance cooperation with ASEAN dialogue partners and other external partners on issues of common interest and concern to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond, it added.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

