Calicut FC and Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC play a draw in Super League Kerala

Kozhikode, Sep 11 (IANS) The third match of the Super League Kerala saw an exciting showdown between Calicut FC and Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC at the iconic EMS Corporation Stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Calicut FC kicked off the game with full confidence, buoyed by the support of thousands of passionate fans in the stands.

However, it was Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, who took the lead in the 21st minute with a goal from Muhammed Ashar, sending the away fans into frenzy.

The home side took 11 minutes to hit back and level the scores. Richard Osei, equalised off a corner kick.In the final 15 minutes, both sides created several nail-biting chances, but despite their efforts and some good moves, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

The game ended as a hard-fought contest, marking the first-ever draw in the Super League Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.