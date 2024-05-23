Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool's appeal seeking transfer of NIA SP

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Trinamool Congress seeking the transfer of Dhanram Singh, SP, National Investigation Agency (NIA), from West Bengal.

To recall, Singh led the NIA team that arrested two Trinamool leaders last month in connection with a blast at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district in December 2022 that killed three persons.

After the incident, the Trinamool accused Singh of holding a closed-door meeting with BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari just a day before the arrests.

The ruling party first approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a replacement for Singh as the Superintendent of NIA in West Bengal.

After the poll panel refused to entertain the plea, the Trinamool approached the Calcutta High Court.

However, the court on Thursday observed that since the transfer of a central agency official is an internal matter of the agency, the high court cannot intervene in the matter.

The Trinamool had also alleged that besides meeting Tiwari, Singh also received an 'envelope' from the BJP leader, an allegation that was promptly denied by Tiwari who threw an open challenge to Trinamool leaders to prove their charges.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.