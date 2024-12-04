Bull rally takes valuation of BSE-listed companies above Rs 450 lakh crore

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) With the ongoing rally in the Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listed companies' market cap has once again crossed Rs 450 lakh crore.

Sensex and Nifty soared more than 4 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

During this period, the market cap of all listed firms on BSE has increased by more than Rs 10 lakh crores. Currently, the market cap of all the listed companies on BSE is more than Rs 454 lakh crore.

The Indian stock market is also witnessing a rise in Wednesday's trading session. At 01.16 p.m., the Sensex was at 81,008 with a gain of 163 points or 0.20 per cent and the Nifty was at 24,487 with a gain of 29 points or 0.13 per cent.

Stocks like HDFC Bank, Persistent Systems, Info Edge (Naukri), Dixon Technologies, Oberoi Realty, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Caplin Point Laboratories, eClerx Services, Affle (India), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals, and Keynes Technology India are trading close to their all-time highs.

The market remains broadly bullish.

Bank Nifty is leading it. It is currently at 53,054 with a gain of 361 points or 0.68 per cent.

According to market experts, the signals from the market are a bit confusing. It has ignored the sharp slowdown in Q2 GDP growth. It remains resilient despite the massive FII selling and the many likely headwinds from the Trump presidency. The valuations are elevated with Nifty trading around 20 times the estimated FY26 earnings. In this context, investors should adopt a cautious investment strategy with asset allocation as the underlying principle, they advised.

"Since the market has been resilient amidst challenges, it makes sense to remain invested. Those investors with lower risk appetite can think of moving some money from the overvalued mid and smallcaps to largecaps and also to debt," an expert added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.