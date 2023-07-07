BTS member Jungkook is getting ready to drop his first official digital track, "SEVEN." The song is hailed as the "summer anthem" of the year. The promotion plan for "SEVEN" is particularly interesting because posters of Jungkook can be seen on hoardings and walls throughout the world, including in cities like Berlin, LA, and London, among others.

New concept pictures for "SEVEN" were released by BigHit Music, and it is safe to say that the BTS' Golden Maknae will give fans chills. Jungkook is shown in one of the photos merely wearing a blazer, showcasing his lean physique while wearing jewellery that has an appealing effect. In another, he can be seen posing while wearing denims and a white T-shirt.

The label also released a short film in which Jungkook enters the frame and teases fans with a few still poses before the screen displays text announcing the release date of "SEVEN." On July 14, 2023, the song will be released.

Fans are impatiently awaiting the digital release of "SEVEN," and the concept pictures have piqued their curiosity. Actress Han So-hee will reportedly appear with JK in the music video. They reportedly recently shot in LA. K-media has highlighted reports regarding her appearance, despite the fact that Han So-hee has not confirmed it.

