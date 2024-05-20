Brandon King to lead West Indies in home T20Is vs South Africa; Hope, Pooran rested

Kingston (Jamaica), May 20 (IANS) The West Indies have announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, with stand-in skipper Brandon King leading the side in the absence of regular captain Rovman Powell, who remains at the IPL with Rajasthan Royals.

The three-game series, scheduled from May 23–26 in Jamaica, acts as final preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with a host of their stars to feature against the Proteas.

Top-order performers Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will sit out the matches to gain some valuable rest prior to the start of the T20 World Cup following lengthy stints at the IPL. They will join the World Cup squad in Trinidad on May 27.

Alzarri Joseph (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Sherfane Rutherford (KKR) are with teams involved in the IPL knockouts, and they will be added to the squad if their respective franchises miss out on reaching the IPL final.

Chief selector Desmond Haynes believes the three-match series against South Africa will provide his players with opportunities to stake their claim for a place in the West Indies side for their T20 World Cup opener against Papua New Guinea on June 2.

"These are among the last competitive T20I matches before the start of the World Cup. Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool," said Haynes.

White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy said: "We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua. Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup."

After the T20Is against South Africa, the West Indies will play Australia in a warm-up match on May 30.

West Indies squad: Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Series schedule:

May 23, 1st T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

May 25, 2nd T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

May 26, 3rd T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

