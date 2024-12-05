Bhutan King Wangchuck to arrive in India today

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will arrive in India on Thursday for a two-day official visit and hold meetings with the Indian leadership to review bilateral relations.

The Bhutan King will be accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The high-level visit, which concludes on Friday, signifies the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect between the two neighbouring nations, said an official press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the two-day visit, the King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking another chapter in the ongoing high-level engagements between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other senior officials from the Indian government are set to call on His Majesty. These meetings aim to strengthen existing collaborations and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, the press statement said.

India and Bhutan share an extraordinary and exemplary relationship, underpinned by mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

The foundation of these ties dates back to 1949, when the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which was renewed in February 2007 to reflect evolving dynamics. Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1968, further solidifying this enduring partnership.

One of the unique aspects of the bilateral relationship is the economic interdependence between the two nations. Nearly 50,000 Indian citizens work in Bhutan in sectors such as construction, education, and infrastructure projects, with some daily workers crossing the border to work in Bhutan's border towns.

This integration demonstrates the depth of cooperation and shared prosperity between the two nations.

The scope of collaboration has expanded significantly in recent years, moving beyond traditional areas like hydropower to include emerging sectors such as digital infrastructure, education, and space technology.

Bhutan became the second country to adopt the BHIM App, facilitating financial linkages, and India has supported Bhutan's "Digital Drukyul" initiative, which aims to build a robust optical fibre network across all 20 districts.

Space cooperation is another promising area of collaboration.

Following the 2019 visit of India's Prime Minister to Bhutan, the jointly developed "India-Bhutan SAT" was launched in November 2022.

This initiative, along with other technological partnerships, underscores the progressive nature of the bilateral relationship.

In education, India continues to support Bhutan in addressing shortages of STEM teachers, enhancing the country's human resource capabilities.

The King's visit provides an opportunity to review and advance these initiatives, further cementing the long-standing friendship and exploring new frontiers of collaboration between India and Bhutan.

