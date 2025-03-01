Behind Trump-Zelensky meltdown, clash of personalities, styles of showmanship, bravado

New York, March 1 (IANS) At the heart of the meltdown between Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is their personalities, a clash of showmanship and bravado forged by backgrounds in television.

Trump was the star of reality programmes, and Zelensky, a comedian and the hero of a political serial drama, both electorally cashing in on their TV fame.

Now Ukraine's future may depend on how the two leaders deal with Trump's unilateral attempts to make a peace deal directly with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to end the Russia-Ukraine war, leaving Zelensky in the periphery.

Zelensky's style played well with the US, European allies and his people, but not when it went up against Trump's ego -- "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office," he wrote on Truth Social after their doomed meeting on Friday.

Even his style of black sweater and cargo pants that created the mystique of a wartime leader did not resonate with Trump's formally dressed crowd.

"Ooh, you're all dressed up," Trump told him when they met at the White House.

"He's all dressed up today," he added.

Zelensky exploited his wartime fame to lecture other leaders and sound entitled while making demands, hoping the public's support will carry him through.

Even Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary of Ukraine's staunch supporter Britain, told him, "Like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude."

And US Vice-President J.D. Vance asked him at the Oval Office, "Have you said 'Thank You' once this entire meeting?"

Zelensky received advice from other leaders to tone down his rhetoric with Trump.

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda posted on X, "I suggested to President Zelensky to remain committed to the course of calm and constructive cooperation with President Donald Trump."

Trump had the upper hand and with his own overbearing mien knew how to wield it, asserting at their meeting, "You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now."

Trump is also counting on public support getting worn down as the war enters its fourth year with no sign of a Ukraine victory.

In their verbal volleys in recent weeks, Trump said that Zelensky started the war with Russia, and he retorted that Trump "lives in this disinformation space".

Trump hurled back that the Ukrainian was a "dictator" -- presumably because the country did not hold elections last year because of the war.

But when asked by reporters about it on Thursday, Trump feigned ignorance, asserting, "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that."

Russia had first invaded Crimea in 2014 and started a full-scale invasion in 2022.

When they came face-to-face at the White House on Friday their furies exploded when Vance set the spark by asserting that Zelensky was ungrateful.

From there, everything unravelled and Zelensky left in a huff without signing a agreement on vital natural resources that Trump had set as a condition for continuing aid.

