B'desh: Awami League condemns brutal assault on family members of party supporter

Dhaka, June 24 (IANS) The Awami League on Tuesday condemned a brutal assault on a Union member’s entire family in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) due to his support for the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party.

“In Bagerhat’s Bemorta Union, BNP terrorists unleashed a savage rampage on the family of Saheb Ali, a local Union Member simply because of his support for the Awami League. Failing to find Saheb Ali at home, the attackers slashed and hacked his entire family. His elder son Riyad and younger son Rajib had the tendons of their legs severed, while his wife’s arm tendons were cut. Their entire house was set on fire and reduced to ashes,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

The Awami League highlighted that the area now stands as a grim witness to “BNP’s fire-terror and machete violence.”

“How much longer will the nation endure BNP’s reign of blood, fire, and fear? The people of Bangladesh demand justice. These killers must be held accountable — and peace must be restored to this land through decisive punishment,” the Awami League remarked.

In a separate development, earlier on Monday the Awami League mentioned that in the Monirampur Upazila of Jessore district in Bangladesh, their party activist Subrata Deb Nath has become the latest victim of a savage attack by Jubo Dal, the youth wing of the BNP. The party stated that the victim is now fighting for his life in the ICU.

“The attack took place around 9 PM at Subrata’s residence in Bakoshpol village, Monirampur Sadar Union (Ward-6), Jessore. Led by Jubo Dal (BNP's youth wing) leader Rahim, a group of 10–12 armed assailants stormed the house with machetes, Chinese axes, and hammers, launching a sudden and violent assault. They also looted Bangladeshi taka 40,000 in cash and a gold chain before fleeing the scene,” the Awami League stated.

Revealing that this horrific act is not an isolated incident, the Awami League said that BNP-Jubo Dal is systematically unleashing “terror and chaos” across the country through coordinated attacks on Awami League activists.

“Their actions are not only criminal—they are part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to eliminate Awami League’s presence and destabilise Bangladesh," said the party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.