Australia's approval of renewable projects double in 10 months: Minister

Canberra, April 10 (IANS) Australia has approved 11 renewable energy projects since the ruling Labor Party came to power in May 2022, more than double the five approved by the former government, Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said on Monday.

Plibersek said the increase was a result of Labor creating "an environment of certainty" for the private sector with its climate policy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Labor has committed to cutting Australia's carbon emissions by at least 43 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"We've approved 11 renewable energy projects in the 10 months since coming to government. And the comparison period under the previous government was five," Plibersek told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"We've got more businesses wanting to invest in renewable energy projects because they know we've got a target of 82 per cent renewable energy in our grid by 2030."

There are more than 90 renewable projects awaiting Plibersek's approval.

The government has faced criticism over its decision in February to grant Santos approval to drill 116 new coal seam gas wells in central Queensland despite environmental concerns.

Defending the decision, Plibersek said it represented a 1.3 per cent increase in the size of the eight-year-old project.

