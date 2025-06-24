Attack on US military base in Qatar 'act of self-defence', says Iran

Tehran, June 24 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday stated that the military strikes on the US military base 'Al-Udeid' were an "act of self-defence" and had nothing to do with Qatar.

Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards American military bases in Iraq and Qatar on Monday following the US attack on the Iranian nuclear sites.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the strikes were a response to "unprovoked aggression" from the US.

"Iran's military strikes on American military base 'Al-Udeid' was in exercise of our self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States' unprovoked aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on June 22, 2025," Baqaei said in a post on X.

"This act of self-defence had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran is determined to prevent Israel or the US from "creating divisions" between neighbouring countries.

"Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy with respect to the State of Qatar and other neighbouring countries. We resolve not to let US/Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies against Iran create division between us and the brotherly countries of the region," the post added.

According to the media reports, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

Meanwhile, regarding the Iranian attack on the airbase, Qatar on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of June, requesting that it be circulated to the members of the Security Council and issued as an official document of the Council.

"In the letter addressed by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, to the members of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, the State of Qatar informed them of an extremely dangerous escalation that represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar, posing a direct threat to regional peace and security," read a statement issued by Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

"The letter noted that on Monday evening, the State of Qatar was subjected to a missile attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard targeting Al-Udeid Air Base, which was successfully intercepted by Qatari air defences," the statement further read.

Qatar expressed its "strong condemnation" of the missile attack targeting the base, considering it a "flagrant violation of its sovereignty and airspace," as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.

"Qatar stressed that it reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with the Charter and international law," the statement added.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also stressed that the continuation of "such escalating military actions would undermine security and stability in the region and drag it into situations that would have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security."

It called for an immediate cessation of all military actions and a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.

