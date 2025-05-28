ASEAN Secretary General appreciates India's principled approach on terrorism

Jakarta, May 28 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday held a meaningful interaction with Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta reaffirming India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism. The Secretary-General strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and appreciated India's principled approach reiterating ASEAN's commitment to work closely with India — a comprehensive strategic partner — on security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

“Kim Hourn commended the Indian Parliament's continued engagement as an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), underlining the value of stronger legislative and executive cooperation in advancing shared regional priorities. Grateful for ASEAN’s solidarity in the global fight against terror. India's partnership with ASEAN has steadily evolved — from the Look East Policy to today’s Act East vision. Our focus on Connectivity, Commerce, and Culture continues to strengthen regional cooperation and shared progress," Jha said in a post on X.

Later, the visiting delegation met Arief Havas Oegroseno, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, conveying that the attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22 was an attempt to disrupt peace and drive a wedge between communities. The Indonesian side reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist act and extended support in the fight against terrorism in all possible forums.

They also held a meeting with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Muhammad Rofiqi, Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India’s strong commitment against terrorism. The Indonesian side conveyed that they condemn terrorism and believe in dialogue for solving problems, not terrorism as it is against humanity, supporting India's zero-tolerance approach.

“Our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, and Muhammad Rofiqi, Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. We shared India’s firm resolve against terrorism. The Indonesian side echoed support, stating that terrorism stands against humanity and must be rejected globally. Both the Indian and Indonesian sides — bound by shared democratic values and civilisational ties — reaffirmed their commitment to deepen parliamentary and strategic cooperation,” Jha posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation reached Indonesia’s capital Jakarta with a mission to convey India’s unequivocal stance against terrorism.

“The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

During the course of their stay in Jakarta, the delegation will engage with Members of the Indonesian government, parliamentarians, leaders of political parties, resident ambassadors, think tanks, academia, media and a cross-section of the Indian community in Indonesia.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

After successfully completing their engagements in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, the delegates will now highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism to the Indonesian leadership.

