ASEAN interim observer group starts 2nd round inspection at conflict-affected Cambodia-Thailand border

Phnom Penh, Aug 3 (IANS) An ASEAN interim observer group on Sunday launched the second-round two-week-long inspection at conflict-hit areas on the Cambodia-Thailand border, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said.

Led by the military attache of the current chair of ASEAN, Malaysia, the group included the defence attaches from Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said the group will visit several locations in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces to monitor the implementation of a recent ceasefire agreed by Cambodia and Thailand.

"The participation of these partner countries reflects a common desire to ensure that the ceasefire is successful and lasting with the goal of bringing back peace, stability, cooperation, and development for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," she said in a press briefing.

On July 24, armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in border areas. The two countries agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the afternoon of July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has welcomed Thailand's proposal to hold talks on border issues in Malaysia next week, a Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"I would like to take this opportunity to confirm that Cambodia welcomes Thailand's proposal to hold a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur," Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said at a press briefing.

"We're very confident that this meeting will be constructive and yield fruitful outcomes," she said.

According to Socheata, Cambodia's Defence Minister Tea Seiha and Thailand's Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit will attend the upcoming meeting. The office of the spokesperson of Thailand's Ministry of Defence said Thursday on social media that Deputy Minister of Defence Nattaphon Narkphanit had officially responded to "Cambodia's invitation" for a special GBC meeting.

In his reply, Nattaphon welcomed the opportunity to join the meeting and emphasised a shared commitment to reduce tensions and resolve border security issues in a peaceful and constructive manner.

