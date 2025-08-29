Argentine president dismisses corruption charges as political smear campaign

Buenos Aires, August 29 (IANS) Argentine President Javier Milei denied accusations of corruption against him and his administration, dismissing the claims as a political smear campaign by the opposition.

At an event in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Milei referred to the brewing scandal over an alleged bribery scheme in purchasing medicine through the National Disability Agency (ANDIS), for which he was denounced to the courts along with his sister and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the president, the opposition "knows that our government plan is working, and that is why we are seeing noise that is amplified by the midterm legislative elections that will take place between September and October."

The alleged corruption scandal came to light on August 19 when local media released audio recordings of the former director of ANDIS, Diego Spagnuolo, purportedly discussing bribes involving the state purchase of medicine. Milei sacked Spagnuolo after the recordings became public.

The recordings leaked to the press mention Karina Milei as the alleged recipient of a 3 per cent kickback from the money the Argentine government paid medical supplies company Suizo Argentina to supply welfare programs.

Federal judge Sebastian Casanello and prosecutor Franco Picardi are investigating the allegations after a legal complaint was filed against the president, his sister, Spagnuolo and others for the kickback scheme.

Earlier in 2023, Javier Milei, a liberal politician and economist, assumed the Argentine presidency in a ceremony held at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, the country's capital.

The outgoing head of state, Alberto Fernandez, placed the presidential sash and handed the baton of command to Milei, whose term will last for four years, until December 10, 2027.

Victoria Villarruel was sworn in as Argentina's vice president. At the time, Milei said that his government will do everything to avoid the catastrophe of hyperinflation.

