Angola reports first mpox case

Luanda, Nov 17 (IANS) Angola reported the first mpox case nationwide in the capital city of Luanda, the Ministry of Health announced.

According to the ministry's statement on Saturday evening, the patient, a 28-year-old woman "of Congolese nationality," is in isolation with her close contacts under the health authorities' vigilance.

The ministry said it is implementing measures to disinfect affected areas, identify and trace contacts, and conduct a thorough epidemiological investigation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Angolan authorities urge the public to reinforce hygiene practices and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, lymphadenopathy, or widespread skin rashes or mucosal lesions.

Authorities have also reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the public informed about the epidemiological situation and have called for calm and composure within the community.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was first identified in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is an infectious disease primarily spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials.

In August, the World Health Organization declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern, marking its highest level of alert for the second time in two years.

