YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Returns to TTD as its Chairman

Tirupati: YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy named Bhumana for the coveted post as the term of current temple board and its Chairman YV Subba Reddy is set to expire on August 8, 2023.

This is the second term for the ruling party’s legislator from Tirupati at the temple board. Bhumana had served as Chairman of the temple board during the regime of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy between 2006 and 2008.

Bhumana is a two-time MLA from Tirupati constituency. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 on the YSRCP ticket and again in 2019 he won the Assembly election from the temple town.

The Tirupati MLA expressed his gratitude to the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Chairman of the temple board.

Also Read: TSRTC Merger Bill: Telangana Guv Holds Talks with TSRTC Staff After Protest March to Raj Bhavan

