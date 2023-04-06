Tirupati: Migrant Workers Huts Gutted in Gas Cylinders Blast

TIRUPATI: Thirty huts were gutted when a gas cylinder exploded in Cherlopalle panchayat in Tirupati rural Mandal on Wednesday evening. The fire broke out in the huts which were set up by migrant workers who were working at a construction site. The workers who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were working for a construction company.

As the laborers had gone to work, luckily there was no loss of life – MR Palle CI Surendra Reddy said. The incident occurred when one of the workers was cooking and the flames suddenly burst out and the hut caught fire. This led to the neighbouring huts also catching fire and as the gas cylinders were not turned off, around three of the cylinders exploded and causing a major fire and leading to the huts being destroyed in the fire. Many important documents apart from their clothes and basic essentials were burnt in the fire.

Firefighters came in two vehicles and tried hard to bring the fire under control. Rescue operations were slow due to the impact of the gas cylinders were still on fire and finally doused. CI Surendra Reddy said that no complaint has been received so far and a case would be registered and an investigation will start only if they filed one.

