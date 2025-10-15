Healthcare Paralysis in AP: NTR Vaidya Seva Services Halted as Govt Fails to Clear Rs 2,700 Crore Dues

Andhra Pradesh’s public healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of official neglect as the strike by the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) entered its sixth consecutive day on Wednesday (October 16), throwing thousands of patients into distress and exposing glaring lapses in the State’s healthcare administration.

What began as a call for justice from private hospitals empanelled under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme has now snowballed into a full-blown crisis. With over Rs 2,700 crore in pending dues, hospitals say they can no longer afford to continue services under a government that makes promises but fails to pay its bills.

According to data released by ASHA, between October 6 and 9 — before the strike — there were 34,676 pre-authorisations for medical procedures. But from October 10 to 13, after the strike began, the number plummeted to just 18,040 — a staggering 48% drop. Behind these numbers are patients waiting for critical treatments, surgeries, and life-saving procedures now indefinitely postponed.

ASHA’s General Secretary, Dr C Avinash said that nearly 10,000 elective and emergency procedures have been postponed statewide. Hospitals are on the verge of collapse. The government’s indifference is not just hurting institutions — it’s endangering lives,” he said, urging Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to personally intervene.

State President of ASHA, Dr K Vijay Kumar, was equally blunt. “Despite our repeated appeals, the government continues to sit on thousands of crores in unpaid dues. Hospitals cannot buy medicines or maintain basic infrastructure. How long can we continue like this?” he questioned.

While ASHA leaders stress that the strike is not against the people, they underline the harsh reality: healthcare providers cannot sustain services when the State delays payments for months on end. ASHA leaders said we deeply regret the inconvenience to patients, but this protest is about survival — of hospitals and of the healthcare system itself.

Meanwhile, patient advocacy groups have sounded the alarm, warning of a looming healthcare catastrophe if the standoff continues. “The government cannot play politics with people’s lives,” said a senior representative of a patients’ rights forum.

As the crisis deepens, the silence from the corridors of power grows more deafening. The very scheme that was meant to ensure accessible healthcare for the poor — NTR Vaidya Seva — now stands paralyzed by bureaucratic indifference and financial mismanagement.

Unless the government acts swiftly to clear dues and restore trust with network hospitals, Andhra Pradesh risks turning its once-celebrated health insurance program into a cautionary tale of how neglect can undo even the most ambitious welfare initiatives.