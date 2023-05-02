CM YS Jagan to Lay Foundation Stone for Bhogapuram Airport, Other Projects Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation stones for Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport and Tarakarama Teerthasagar Irrigation Project on May 3, Wednesday. He will also lay the foundation stone for Adani Data Centre at Vizag Tech Park in Visakhapatnam.

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony. The Bhogapuram Greenfield airport is being constructed on 2,200 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crores. The airport is expected to handle 1.8 crore annual passenger traffic. The airport will be built in three phases.

CM YS Jagan’s Vizianagaram itinerary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave from his Tadepalli camp office in a chopper at 8 am on Wednesday and will land on the helipad built near A Ravivalasa village in Bhogapuram mandal by 10 am. He will reach the GMR Experience Centre at 10.25 am.

The chief minister would lay the foundation stones for the infrastructure projects Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, Chintapalli fish landing centre ( in Pusapatirega mandal ), Tarakarama Teerthasagar Irrigation Project. He will reach Savaravilli where will address a public meeting at 10.55 am. He will depart for Visakhapatnam at 1.20 pm.

CM YS Jagan’s Visakhapatnam itinerary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan’s helicopter would land on the helipad at Vizag Tech Park at 1.40 pm. He will reach the IT park located on Hill No. 4 at Rushikonda by road. YS Jagan will lay the foundation stone for Vizag Tech Park at 2.30 pm. Later, he will visit the photo exhibition being conducted at the IT park. He will also briefly address the entrepreneurs at the tech park.

He will visit the Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana’s residence in Rushikonda at around 3.50 pm to bless his recently married son and bride. At 5 pm, he will depart from Madhurawada helipad and will reach the Visakhapatnam airport at 5.20 pm. He will return to his Tadepalli residence at 6.45 pm on the same day.

Also Read: Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Meets Jr NTR, Here’s Why