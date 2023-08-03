Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal to fill all existing vacancies in Universities and IIITs on a regular basis.

At the review meeting held at the Camp Office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister authorized the Education Department to fill up 2,635 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor vacancies in Universities and 660 similar posts in IIITs. Government has already filled up 51,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department.

The appointment process, to be taken up by the APPSC through an online examination system and interviews, will be completed by November 15.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Universities would put up best performance if they are equipped with regular teaching staff. “As we have filled up 51,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department, we should fill up existing vacancies in the Universities also on a regular basis,” he said, adding that the selection process must be done purely on merit basis to ensure good quality of education for students.

We have completed the appointment of 1.30 lakh staff members in village and ward secretariats in a flawless manner and the appointment of faculty in Universities and IIITs should also be expedited in the same manner, he said.

Officials proposed that candidates already working on contract basis should be given a maximum of 10 weightage marks at the rate of one mark per year. Officials told him that the notification will be issued by the APPSC for filling up the posts on August 23 and an online examination would be conducted in the third and fourth weeks of September.

Results will be declared on October 10 and the final list after conducting interviews would be declared by November 15.

Education Minister B Satyanarayana, Principal Secretaries J. Syamala Rao (Higher Education) and Chiranjeevi Choudary (Finance-HR), College Education Commissioner P. Bhaskar, Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, APPSC Secretary Pradip Kumar and other senior officials were present.

Also Read: TDP MPs Meeting with Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proves a Damp Squib

