TDP MPs Meeting with Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proves a Damp Squib

New Delhi: The MPs and village Sarpanches of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got a raw deal when the party members went to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday to complain about the alleged ‘fiscal indiscipline’ by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Union minister did not allow the TDP members to enter her office and instead she came out and told them ‘Okay, we’ll see’ and left her chambers.

Earlier, this week, Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament that the total outstanding liabilities of Andhra Pradesh is Rs 4,42,442 crore, up from Rs 2,64,451 crore in 2019. She made this statement while responding to a query raised by Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in Rajya Sabha. The Union minister added that the YS Jagan government has borrowed only 1,77,991 crore during the last four years.

Notably, a TDP delegation of village Sarpanches called on the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in the national capital on Wednesday to complain to the minister about the alleged ‘financial irregularities’ in the MGNREGA programme. The Union minister’s response proved to be a disappointment for the Telugu Desam members. Moreshwar Patil questioned the delegation how they can call it ‘‘financial irregularities” when the MGNREGA programme is being executed in an online mode.

